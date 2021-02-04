Officials warn about driving drunk this weekend

|
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Big Game is this weekend and officials want to make sure your Super Bowl celebrations do not include driving drunk.
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says it’s important to make sure you have a designated driver if your plans include drinking.
Roger Hayes —director of law enforcement services— gave some tips about staying safe this weekend.
Safe driving tips
- Always wear your seatbelt
- Slow down and follow the speed limits
- Keep your hands off your phone
- Have a plan for a ride home if you drink alcohol
“We’ve got the pandemic going on, we’ve had a bunch of losses with that. We don’t need to add to them with a senseless thing such as driving impaired or driving aggressively,” said Hayes.
Hayes says traffic fatalities for this year are already 2 percent higher than they were at this time last year.
Georgia State Patrol and the H.E.A.T. team will be out this weekend making sure people are not driving impaired.