Rain returns on final day of work week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Cloud cover will increase throughout the day ahead of rain moving in early tomorrow morning.
TODAY.
Under a partly sunny sky this afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Our average high temperature this time of year is 60° so we are going to be right where we should be. Tonight, milder temperatures will hang around as a mostly cloudy sky will be in place. Isolated showers will move in after midnight ahead of a cold front.
TOMORROW.
We are going to end the work week on a wet note as a cold front moves across the state. Scattered showers will begin around daybreak Friday morning and will continue off and on throughout much of the day. The high temperature tomorrow will be in the middle 50’s with a Friday evening low temperature running in the middle 30’s.
WEEKEND & BEYOND.
Isolated showers will continue into the weekend. Rain coverage will be limited through the middle of next week. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60’s by early next week as well.
