Rain returns to Middle Georgia Friday

We stayed cloudy today across Middle Georgia ahead of our next cold front.

A few light showers moved in a little earlier, but our bigger chance of rain will push in during the early morning hours on Friday.

The first line of showers will be pushing out of Middle Georgia by early afternoon on Friday, but this won’t be the only rain that we will see on Friday.



The cold front will be stalling to our south and bringing continued rain chances to our southern counties.

Also note the wind chills for tomorrow night will be in the 30’s…so pretty much expect off and on cold rain for the start of the weekend.



Saturday the stalled front will allow for more rain to push north, which means a pretty soggy Saturday will be on the way.

No thunderstorms are expected through the weekend, but we can’t totally rule out a rumble of thunder.

By Saturday night the rain will start to move out, bringing a dry day Sunday, and the return of sunshine.



As far as rain totals, the next few days won’t be super impressive rain makers.

Although some areas may pick up over 1″ of rain, most of us will stay below that threshold.



Just know that past Sunday, the forecast gets a little more complicated.

This is mainly based on the forecast for some arctic air that will be pushing south through next week and just how far south it will be reaching.

We could end up seeing some wild temperature swings through the next week, but I’m hoping the actual weather ends up a little more like this forecast, even if it means continued rain chances.