Super Bowl Week: Safety & Security On Display

The big game is still days away, but the Super Bowl party has already started in Tampa, with security and coronavirus safety measures front and center.

The security presence is intense and wide spread: On the ground, in the water and from the air.

The show of force during Super Bowl week is anything but a game, especially in the wake of last month’s deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Still, officials stress there are no credible threats centered on Tampa.

