NEW: 14-year-old arrested in connection to shooting death of 8-year-old

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 14-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to the shooting death of 8-year-old Miracle Brantley last week.
That’s according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which said the juvenile was charged with illegally possessing a handgun and taking the handgun into the home where other children were located.
“These events led to the shooting death of Miracle,” the release said.
The sheriff’s office did not reveal how the 14-year-old was related to Miracle.
The incident report said Miracle’s grandmother, Patricia Reed, told deputies the kids were doing online school work when she heard a gunshot and found Miracle shot in the kitchen.
The 14-year-old is not being charged as an adult, and the sheriff’s office says it will not release his name.
He is charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18.
“Cases that involve young children and violence hit hardest on our community,” Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard said. “The District Attorney’s office worked with the Bibb County Sheriff’s office in this investigation. We are working together to keep our communities safe and ensure justice for the victims and those accused.”
Sheriff David Davis said the incident “shocked our community.”
“The sheriff’s office and the DA’s office stand together to bring justice to the memory of little Miracle Brantley,” Davis said.
The investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.