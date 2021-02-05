Rainy Saturday in Middle Georgia

Listen to the content of this post:

A few showers have been sticking around Middle Georgia this evening, but tomorrow will be a really rainy day across our area.

A cold front today helped push in a line of showers that for many of us (north of Warner Robins) ended our rain by around lunch time.

However, as we move into Saturday that stalled front will move north as a warm front, bringing a rainy day with the chance for some moderate to heavy rainfall.

Not only will it be rainy, but highs will be limited to the 40’s and low 50’s, so it will be cold and rainy day across the area.



Rain will be lingering overnight on Saturday, but clearing on Sunday, so it won’t be a total loss of a weekend.



Looking ahead to next week brings more questions than answers.

Based on the latest data, we will stay dry through Monday, with a warm up and rain for much of the rest of the week.

There are some questions about the potential for winter weather by the end of next week, but right now we are just keeping rain in the forecast, because there is no point in hyping something up that is not likely.

No wishcasting here…



That being said, there are some signals that we could be seeing significant cold by next weekend, so be ready for some potentially chilly weather.