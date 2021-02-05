Atlanta Falcons owner donates millions to civil rights museum

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA (AP) – The billionaire owner of the Atlanta Falcons donated $17 million to help a civil rights museum expand.

Arthur Blank’s family foundation announced the gift to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights on Thursday.

The vast majority of the money will fund a new, three-story west wing at the downtown Atlanta museum. The space will include space to educate visitors about lynching.

The remaining $2 million will be used to fund storytelling and other projects that connect the history of racial injustice to contemporary challenges. Blank co-founded Home Depot Inc. He bought the Falcons in 2002 and also owns the Atlanta United soccer team.