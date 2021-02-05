Douglass Theatre hosts virtual Black History Month events

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Douglass Theatre is celebrating Black History Month virtually.
Starting February 5 they are streaming a movie every Friday at 7 p.m. for the month.
Movie Schedule
- Amazing Grace (Feb. 5)
- The Photograph (Feb. 12)
- Antebellum (Feb. 19)
- Just Mercy (Feb. 26)
The film series is free thanks to a sponsorship from Cox Communications.
Gina Ward —director of the theatre— says even with the pandemic, they want people to stay connected to the theatre.
“We’re celebrating our centennial and even though we want everyone to stay safe we still want them to have quality entertainment,” said Ward.
The Douglass Theatre will have its centennial event on February 17. They’ll also have the Sing Brother Sing Sister event on February 21.
All of the theatre events will be virtual this month. For more details, you can visit their website.