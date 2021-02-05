UPDATE (Friday, February 5 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, February 5, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/5/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 766,604 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, February 5, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1726 9299.07 51 144
Atkinson 745 8943.58 15 108
Bacon 1008 8839 25 73
Baker 152 4878.05 6 31
Baldwin 3551 7992.71 90 276
Banks 1477 7391.65 28 170
Barrow 7468 8645.22 101 504
Bartow 9246 8346.95 160 609
Ben Hill 1437 8633.22 50 143
Berrien 969 5026.98 25 63
Bibb 12033 7908.64 308 1492
Bleckley 759 5912.14 32 45
Brantley 814 4239.14 22 61
Brooks 875 5563.68 35 81
Bryan 2247 5741.37 23 147
Bulloch 4726 5947.12 46 184
Burke 1580 7071.88 27 131
Butts 1845 7328.99 61 106
Calhoun 414 6553.74 12 67
Camden 2858 5300.05 24 111
Candler 703 6487.04 31 54
Carroll 6595 5490.39 114 276
Catoosa 4684 6811.01 51 193
Charlton 980 7395.67 15 52
Chatham 16994 5816.36 304 1330
Chattahoochee 2479 23062.61 3 21
Chattooga 1993 8047.32 53 136
Cherokee 18502 6939.54 209 1048
Clarke 11356 8750.26 95 405
Clay 175 6129.6 3 9
Clayton 18550 6085.2 312 1132
Clinch 678 10186.3 20 59
Cobb 51943 6570.17 726 2618
Coffee 4021 9342.04 103 584
Colquitt 3093 6813.83 56 208
Columbia 9905 6244.05 125 389
Cook 1106 6342.83 33 102
Coweta 7334 4824.97 117 251
Crawford 476 3892.71 11 58
Crisp 1276 5724.8 36 140
Dade 1000 6187.35 8 47
Dawson 2417 8944.89 29 209
Decatur 1995 7579.21 48 130
DeKalb 47976 6048.76 638 3813
Dodge 1042 5111.6 52 99
Dooly 703 5246.27 26 77
Dougherty 5056 5623.71 247 895
Douglas 9973 6565.24 133 673
Early 923 9097.18 40 65
Echols 347 8742.76 2 11
Effingham 3224 5035.45 47 205
Elbert 1424 7516.5 37 108
Emanuel 1644 7253.79 51 113
Evans 687 6428.37 10 65
Fannin 1843 7002.28 48 153
Fayette 5329 4533.62 106 202
Floyd 8759 8766.36 142 690
Forsyth 14784 5854.89 116 829
Franklin 2162 9267.44 32 135
Fulton 69624 6334.17 935 3849
Gilmer 2221 7069.42 50 176
Glascock 133 4396.69 4 19
Glynn 5962 6928.77 137 405
Gordon 5370 9250.81 81 259
Grady 1427 5815 41 151
Greene 1319 7047.07 36 106
Gwinnett 75536 7778.04 761 4634
Habersham 4422 9655.02 123 441
Hall 22966 11129.69 328 2110
Hancock 762 9300.62 53 91
Haralson 1521 4950.85 28 56
Harris 1841 5303.64 41 129
Hart 1573 6025.2 32 106
Heard 550 4446.24 12 35
Henry 15830 6599.52 204 441
Houston 8807 5608.16 146 599
Irwin 648 6869.5 15 74
Jackson 7594 10166 102 411
Jasper 577 4063.67 13 48
Jeff Davis 1173 7743.6 33 92
Jefferson 1467 9580.1 50 137
Jenkins 685 7987.41 36 77
Johnson 732 7576.86 35 92
Jones 1423 4977.09 30 123
Lamar 1173 6062.96 33 82
Lanier 456 4405.37 7 25
Laurens 3467 7330.43 130 319
Lee 1487 4961.46 40 159
Liberty 2514 4061.13 41 186
Lincoln 457 5624.62 16 43
Long 600 3012.8 9 44
Lowndes 6983 5923.92 119 317
Lumpkin 2561 7576.47 48 253
Macon 539 4149.98 18 70
Madison 2427 8042.55 29 117
Marion 352 4244.54 11 29
McDuffie 1494 6917.63 31 130
McIntosh 552 3789.39 10 48
Meriwether 1311 6236.92 33 115
Miller 585 10149.2 4 30
Mitchell 1424 6456.29 68 212
Monroe 1667 6012.19 74 160
Montgomery 678 7350.39 19 39
Morgan 1056 5517.82 10 66
Murray 3678 9135.39 53 203
Muscogee 12005 6264.81 272 912
Newton 6413 5707.85 163 503
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23861 0 343 1098
Oconee 2560 6133.65 50 112
Oglethorpe 1050 6889.76 18 65
Paulding 8925 5172.65 136 279
Peach 1616 5903.2 39 180
Pickens 2162 6447.96 41 164
Pierce 1131 5786.65 34 116
Pike 917 4862.14 19 60
Polk 3506 8063.11 62 310
Pulaski 543 4984.85 26 49
Putnam 1561 7132.74 42 123
Quitman 73 3182.21 1 9
Rabun 1376 8100.79 33 141
Randolph 428 6336.99 30 72
Richmond 17396 8601.66 301 1127
Rockdale 5046 5313.82 103 655
Schley 189 3582.94 2 18
Screven 728 5237.41 15 58
Seminole 690 8476.66 14 56
Spalding 3375 4883.52 111 358
Stephens 2739 10403.37 67 231
Stewart 673 10980.58 20 120
Sumter 1705 5799.52 81 247
Talbot 343 5569.99 13 34
Taliaferro 93 5698.53 0 8
Tattnall 1689 6646.73 33 102
Taylor 456 5730.08 19 64
Telfair 675 4314.75 39 62
Terrell 514 6070.63 36 101
Thomas 3290 7404.74 93 295
Tift 3298 8077.39 89 392
Toombs 2672 9902.53 78 156
Towns 924 7678.24 32 113
Treutlen 581 8507.83 19 47
Troup 5246 7450.22 151 429
Turner 570 7057.95 27 80
Twiggs 470 5812.52 24 82
Union 1821 7187.69 60 172
Unknown 3069 0 10 47
Upson 1621 6168.89 90 147
Walker 5304 7619.59 67 216
Walton 6855 7154.49 161 396
Ware 2760 7698.1 110 301
Warren 347 6660.27 8 42
Washington 1508 7427.84 40 99
Wayne 2383 7950.22 62 232
Webster 91 3568.63 3 12
Wheeler 444 5613.86 20 33
White 2731 8599.41 55 264
Whitfield 13675 13064.62 174 662
Wilcox 435 4948.81 26 66
Wilkes 613 6121.43 15 61
Wilkinson 665 7455.99 21 108
Worth 1108 5500.94 49 155
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,048,087 (6,597,050 reported molecular tests; 451,037 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 766,604 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 51,479 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 13,146 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, February 5, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

