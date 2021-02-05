Houston County schools take home top honors in theatre competition

Students at Warner Robins High School won first place for their performance.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two Houston County schools take home top honors in the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Regional Theatre Competition. The event took place on January 30th.

Students at Warner Robins High School won first place for their performance of Roald Dahl’s Matilda, the Musical. This is the school’s fifth consecutive year to be named the Region 1-AAAAA champion. The cast and crew will now move on to compete at the GHSA AAAAA State Theatre Competition on Feb. 13th.

Warner Robins High is offering five opportunities to see the musical. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the door or in advance at wrhstheatre.com. Social distancing and masks are required at each performance. Shows will take place in the Performing Arts Center at the following times:

  • Feb. 18, 19, 21, and 22 at 7:00 p.m.; and
  • Feb. 21 at 3:00 p.m.

Veterans High School won second place at the Region 1-AAAAA GHSA Regional Theatre Competition for its performance of Bartram and Hill’s The Theory of Relativity, the Musical.

The play will be presented at Veterans High on Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 6 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 pm. Tickets are $5.00. Social distancing and masks are required.

