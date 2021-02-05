Listen to the content of this post:

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County is looking to hire several teachers for the next school year.

The Houston County School District hosts a teacher recruitment fair every year in February. However, this year they plan to help teachers land the job they love virtually.

During the virtual event, teachers will be able to learn more about each of the 39 schools in the district. Additionally, candidates can view messages from each school’s principal, students, and other teachers.

The virtual event starts at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24th. Teachers are invited to apply online after the fair. The district encourages applicants to submit a short video introduction when applying.

HCSD is the 13th largest district in the state and offers benefits and competitive salaries. First-year teacher salaries start at $42,871 with a bachelor’s degree while working 190 days each school year.

Visit them online at https://www.hcbe.net/landjobyoulove for more information.