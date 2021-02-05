Macon-Bibb blight plan focuses on burnt homes

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Mayor Lester Miller announced a new initiative for tackling blight in the community.

“We must do this one house at a time, and one street at a time. We can do this, and we will do this together,” Miller stated.

Under a local nuisance ordinance, Mayor Miller says the county can remove houses too damaged to live in. The mayor says he partnered with code enforcement and Macon-Bibb County Fire Department to identify burned properties.

The fire department reported 849 structure fires over the past 5 years. Code enforcement chose 150 of those properties to assess and found 64 are unfit to live in.

“I’m announcing this list of 64 addresses whose owners will be receiving letters,” Miller explained. “These letters have been drafted by our attorneys with my approval and I will sign them and I will send them on Monday.”

Andrea Cooke lives in the Napier Heights community and says the blighted properties around her cause a lot more stress than meets the eye.

“The thing about blight is that it affects us mentally,” Cooke explained. “This is what community violence looks like, even if there are no bullets.”

Cooke says she looks forward to seeing houses removed, and what her community can do with the empty spaces.

“To have an empty lot that’s available for public use would be great. We don’t have a park, we don’t have a place, we don’t have a resource center. We could use those things to benefit our community as a whole,” Cooke said.

The mayor says the 64 homeowners will have 10 days to respond to the letters. If they do not respond, the mayor can begin making arrangements to have the home evaluated for demolition or asbestos testing.