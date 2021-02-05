|
Morning Business Report
February 5, 2021
Johnson & Johnson submitted its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine candidate for emergency use authorization to the Food And Drug Administration.
Once authorized, the vaccine is ready to begin shipping — that could happen in a few weeks.
Johnson & Johnson has previously said it expects to supply 100 million doses to the U.S. by June.
Hershey’s mint and gum sales have plummeted because of social distancing and masks during the pandemic.
Overall sales were up for Hershey, thanks to baking products and snacks.
The company launched an ad campaign to try to boost sales.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on positive labor-market data.
Weekly jobless claims fell to 779,000 last week, lower than expected.
Demand for ammunition drives record quarterly profits at Vista Outdoor.
The company reported profits increased more than 400% in the third quarter as new gun owners create a surge in demand for ammunition.
All the new gun owners and existing owners stocking up on ammunition has created shortages.
Pizza Hut just had its best quarter in a decade.
People are still relying on pizza delivery during the pandemic.