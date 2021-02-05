MTA partners with Brookdale Warming Center to provide bus passes

|
With over 100 people at the warming center, how are people being transported to and from the center?
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Since its opening, the Brookdale Warming Center has partnered with Macon Transit Authority to provide ways to get to the center.
MTA created a special pass for those in need. The pass allows the riders to go directly to the center.
Brookdale Center director Steve Bell says many others have brought people there as well.
“We have friends and families that know people and they bring them here and sometimes deputies will bring them too,” said Bell.
How to donate a bus pass
The center operates 24/7. The staff welcomes everyone. To donate a bus pass or money for a bus pass, email brookdalewc@gmail.com.