NewTown Macon kicks off Love Local campaign

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — NewTown Macon is doing their Love Local campaign for the month of February. It’s where you can write a love letter to your favorite downtown business. You can potentially win a hundred dollar gift card to a business of your choice.

Emily Hopkins is the director of Place for NewTown Macon. She says the idea was inspired by another Main Street community in Maryland. Hopkins says with 2020 being a tough year for everyone, this is one-way people can show local businesses some love.

“It’s a great opportunity for the month of February to let business owners know how much they’re appreciated by our community,” says Hopkins.

Scott Mitchell is the owner of Travis Jean Emporium. He expressed excitement about the campaign.

“I know personally businesses need that right now they need to hear how much they’re appreciated and loved,” said Mitchell.

How to participate

You can write a love note virtually by filling out their form online

Handwriting a letter is also an option Drop it off at their office on Poplar street Make sure you fill out the envelope from the pink mailbox Put your letter inside the envelope and put it in the red mailbox



By writing a love note, you will be entered into a drawing for a hundred dollar gift card to any downtown business of your choosing.

“Every single love letter you write is a submission for the hundred dollar gift card so why not do it,” says Mitchell.

According to Hopkins, for every $100 spent at a local business, $68 stays in the community. If you were to spend that same amount at a franchise or chain, only $43 would stay in the community. She says that’s why it’s important to invest in local businesses.

“That money just continues to circulate back into the community. So when you’re shopping small you’re actually investing in your local community,” says Hopkins.

Mitchell encourages people to handwrite their love letters and drop them off at the dropbox. He says you then can take a trip to your favorite downtown business.

“It’s really fun I mean what a great awesome idea and it just helps build community and that’s something I love about this city,” says Mitchell.

You have until February 28 to submit a love letter. NewTown Macon will also draw for the $100 gift card on March 1.