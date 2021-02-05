Tech Report: Apple, Kia partner to make ‘Apple Car’

Listen to the content of this post:

Tech Report

February 5, 2021

Gamers hunting for a Playstation 5 may have to wait a bit longer to find one.

Sony warned it’s struggling to meet the demand for the hot-selling game console as it grapples with a shortage of computer chips.

Despite the production woes, Sony said it sold 4.5 million PS5 consoles from its November launch through the end of December.

Apple is close to finalizing a deal with Hyundai-Kia to manufacture an Apple-branded autonomous electric vehicle at the Kia assembly plant in West Point, Georgia.

Sources familiar with Apple’s interest in working with Hyundai say the tech giant wants to build the “Apple Car” in North America with an established automaker willing to allow Apple to control the software and hardware that will go into the vehicle.

eBay topped Wall Street expectations for holiday-sales as more homebound buyers flocked to its platform for shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has forced millions of Americans to stay indoors. This led to a surge in online orders for e-commerce companies including eBay, Amazon.com Inc, and Walmart Inc’s online business.

Peloton reported more than $1 billion in revenue in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2021.

Peloton plans to invest $100 million to expedite the movements of bikes worldwide.

One way Peloton will get bikes to customers faster is by shipping via plane instead of boat or vehicle.