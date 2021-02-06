UPDATE (Saturday, February 6 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cases reported in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 6, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/6/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 769,825 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 6, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1727 9304.46 51 144
Atkinson 745 8943.58 15 108
Bacon 1010 8856.54 25 73
Baker 153 4910.14 6 31
Baldwin 3557 8006.21 92 279
Banks 1483 7421.68 28 171
Barrow 7496 8677.63 103 505
Bartow 9293 8389.38 164 619
Ben Hill 1438 8639.23 50 143
Berrien 973 5047.73 26 64
Bibb 12072 7934.28 315 1506
Bleckley 759 5912.14 32 45
Brantley 820 4270.39 22 61
Brooks 875 5563.68 35 81
Bryan 2258 5769.48 24 147
Bulloch 4748 5974.81 47 186
Burke 1583 7085.31 27 131
Butts 1853 7360.77 61 106
Calhoun 415 6569.57 13 67
Camden 2867 5316.74 24 112
Candler 705 6505.49 32 54
Carroll 6611 5503.71 115 276
Catoosa 4709 6847.36 51 194
Charlton 984 7425.85 15 53
Chatham 17097 5851.61 311 1337
Chattahoochee 2485 23118.43 3 21
Chattooga 1998 8067.51 53 138
Cherokee 18568 6964.3 219 1054
Clarke 11409 8791.1 97 406
Clay 175 6129.6 3 9
Clayton 18926 6208.54 324 1135
Clinch 679 10201.32 21 61
Cobb 52161 6597.75 733 2621
Coffee 4028 9358.3 107 584
Colquitt 3104 6838.06 56 208
Columbia 9941 6266.74 127 390
Cook 1106 6342.83 33 103
Coweta 7377 4853.26 121 253
Crawford 477 3900.88 11 58
Crisp 1277 5729.28 36 141
Dade 1004 6212.1 8 47
Dawson 2421 8959.7 29 209
Decatur 2003 7609.6 48 132
DeKalb 48184 6074.99 651 3834
Dodge 1043 5116.51 52 100
Dooly 702 5238.81 26 77
Dougherty 5066 5634.84 248 899
Douglas 10054 6618.57 135 680
Early 925 9116.89 40 65
Echols 348 8767.95 2 11
Effingham 3241 5062.01 48 207
Elbert 1432 7558.72 38 109
Emanuel 1648 7271.44 51 113
Evans 688 6437.73 11 65
Fannin 1853 7040.27 48 153
Fayette 5381 4577.86 108 204
Floyd 8802 8809.4 142 702
Forsyth 14846 5879.44 122 832
Franklin 2169 9297.44 33 137
Fulton 69886 6358.01 944 3862
Gilmer 2240 7129.9 50 177
Glascock 133 4396.69 5 19
Glynn 6004 6977.58 137 405
Gordon 5390 9285.26 82 259
Grady 1430 5827.22 41 152
Greene 1324 7073.78 37 106
Gwinnett 75830 7808.31 768 4652
Habersham 4424 9659.39 123 441
Hall 23005 11148.59 332 2115
Hancock 766 9349.44 54 91
Haralson 1521 4950.85 29 56
Harris 1845 5315.16 42 132
Hart 1577 6040.53 32 106
Heard 551 4454.32 12 36
Henry 15935 6643.29 207 444
Houston 8850 5635.54 146 603
Irwin 648 6869.5 15 74
Jackson 7615 10194.11 105 412
Jasper 580 4084.79 13 49
Jeff Davis 1174 7750.2 33 92
Jefferson 1474 9625.81 50 138
Jenkins 687 8010.73 36 77
Johnson 734 7597.56 36 92
Jones 1424 4980.59 30 127
Lamar 1179 6093.97 33 82
Lanier 456 4405.37 7 25
Laurens 3479 7355.8 130 323
Lee 1493 4981.48 40 160
Liberty 2524 4077.28 41 186
Lincoln 457 5624.62 16 43
Long 601 3017.83 9 44
Lowndes 7005 5942.58 121 318
Lumpkin 2571 7606.06 49 254
Macon 540 4157.68 19 71
Madison 2439 8082.31 29 118
Marion 352 4244.54 12 29
McDuffie 1499 6940.78 31 131
McIntosh 553 3796.25 11 48
Meriwether 1328 6317.79 35 116
Miller 586 10166.55 4 30
Mitchell 1429 6478.96 68 212
Monroe 1676 6044.65 74 160
Montgomery 678 7350.39 19 39
Morgan 1060 5538.72 10 66
Murray 3692 9170.16 54 203
Muscogee 12042 6284.12 278 919
Newton 6446 5737.22 165 513
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23893 0 346 1099
Oconee 2571 6160 50 112
Oglethorpe 1054 6916.01 18 65
Paulding 8957 5191.2 137 281
Peach 1626 5939.73 39 181
Pickens 2179 6498.66 41 165
Pierce 1134 5802 34 119
Pike 920 4878.05 19 60
Polk 3517 8088.4 63 312
Pulaski 548 5030.75 26 49
Putnam 1572 7183 43 124
Quitman 74 3225.81 1 9
Rabun 1377 8106.68 34 141
Randolph 435 6440.63 30 72
Richmond 17466 8636.27 302 1131
Rockdale 5064 5332.77 103 667
Schley 190 3601.9 2 18
Screven 732 5266.19 15 58
Seminole 692 8501.23 14 57
Spalding 3393 4909.56 113 360
Stephens 2752 10452.75 67 232
Stewart 673 10980.58 20 120
Sumter 1708 5809.72 82 247
Talbot 344 5586.23 13 34
Taliaferro 93 5698.53 0 8
Tattnall 1694 6666.4 33 102
Taylor 457 5742.65 20 65
Telfair 679 4340.32 39 64
Terrell 515 6082.44 36 101
Thomas 3295 7415.99 93 295
Tift 3301 8084.74 90 393
Toombs 2674 9909.94 79 156
Towns 928 7711.48 33 114
Treutlen 584 8551.76 19 48
Troup 5254 7461.58 151 431
Turner 570 7057.95 27 81
Twiggs 472 5837.25 24 83
Union 1825 7203.47 60 172
Unknown 3078 0 9 44
Upson 1623 6176.5 91 148
Walker 5340 7671.31 67 216
Walton 6870 7170.14 167 399
Ware 2762 7703.68 110 302
Warren 348 6679.46 8 43
Washington 1509 7432.77 41 98
Wayne 2392 7980.25 62 233
Webster 91 3568.63 3 12
Wheeler 445 5626.5 20 34
White 2738 8621.45 55 264
Whitfield 13703 13091.37 179 664
Wilcox 437 4971.56 26 67
Wilkes 614 6131.42 15 61
Wilkinson 667 7478.42 21 108
Worth 1112 5520.8 52 155
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,080,611 (6,628,577 reported molecular tests; 452,034 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 769,825 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 51,732 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 13,324 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 6, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

