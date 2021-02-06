Nine Bibb County school zones proposed to pilot speed detection cameras

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County Commissioners are considering a new way to slow down traffic in Bibb County school zones.

Commissioners have been discussing contracting with a company named Optotraffic, LLC based in Maryland to service and install traffic cameras, which would be placed near local schools.

If commissioners approve the plan, it would mean if you’re caught speeding during certain hours, you will get a ticket in the mail.

According to a resolution that commissioners will review during their committee meeting on Tuesday, the company would install the cameras around Central High School, Howard Middle and High Schools, Northeast High and Appling Middle Schools, Rutland Middle and High Schools, Southwest High School, Westside High School, Ballard-Hudson Middle School, Miller Middle School, and Weaver Middle School.

“There’s sufficient evidence to suggest it’s going to be a more safe environment for our students,” said Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller when he first introduced the idea.

A proposed ordinance that commissioners are weighing outlines how the scheme would work and what it would take for you to be ticketed.

How it would work

The school zone cameras are able to will detect speed, take a photograph or video recording of your vehicle, and produce a time-stamped image or video that could result in fine if you travel more than 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

Also, the cameras would only be active on days when children go to school, during the hour before school starts and the hour after dismissal.

If you’re ticketed, you’ll owe $75 for the first penalty, plus a $25 processing fee.

If it happens again, you’ll get a $125 fine, and you’ll have to pay another $25 processing fee.

The system assumes that the owner of the vehicle is also the driver, but you will be able to set the record straight if someone else was driving your vehicle.

Money generated by speed detection cameras will be used to fund law enforcement or public safety, according to the proposed ordinance.

If commissioners decide to move forward with the plan, there will be a 30-day no-penalty testing period before fines will be issued.