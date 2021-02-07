UPDATE (Sunday, February 7 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 7, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/7/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 772,978 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1735 9347.56 51 144
Atkinson 748 8979.59 15 110
Bacon 1010 8856.54 25 73
Baker 153 4910.14 6 31
Baldwin 3566 8026.47 92 281
Banks 1487 7441.7 28 171
Barrow 7516 8700.79 103 505
Bartow 9336 8428.2 164 620
Ben Hill 1438 8639.23 50 143
Berrien 973 5047.73 26 64
Bibb 12102 7953.99 315 1509
Bleckley 760 5919.93 32 45
Brantley 822 4280.8 23 62
Brooks 875 5563.68 35 82
Bryan 2264 5784.81 24 147
Bulloch 4764 5994.94 47 187
Burke 1584 7089.79 27 131
Butts 1858 7380.63 61 106
Calhoun 419 6632.9 13 67
Camden 2882 5344.56 24 112
Candler 705 6505.49 32 54
Carroll 6653 5538.67 115 277
Catoosa 4734 6883.72 51 194
Charlton 989 7463.59 15 53
Chatham 17173 5877.62 311 1337
Chattahoochee 2486 23127.73 3 21
Chattooga 2001 8079.63 53 139
Cherokee 18674 7004.05 219 1058
Clarke 11442 8816.53 97 406
Clay 176 6164.62 3 9
Clayton 19239 6311.22 323 1135
Clinch 681 10231.37 21 62
Cobb 52376 6624.94 733 2625
Coffee 4037 9379.21 107 587
Colquitt 3109 6849.07 56 208
Columbia 9958 6277.46 127 393
Cook 1108 6354.3 33 103
Coweta 7414 4877.6 121 253
Crawford 481 3933.6 11 58
Crisp 1278 5733.77 36 141
Dade 1005 6218.29 8 47
Dawson 2428 8985.6 29 210
Decatur 2004 7613.4 48 131
DeKalb 48357 6096.8 651 3845
Dodge 1045 5126.32 52 100
Dooly 702 5238.81 26 77
Dougherty 5081 5651.52 248 902
Douglas 10106 6652.8 135 689
Early 932 9185.89 40 65
Echols 348 8767.95 2 11
Effingham 3270 5107.3 48 207
Elbert 1433 7564 38 110
Emanuel 1654 7297.92 51 113
Evans 689 6447.09 11 65
Fannin 1856 7051.67 48 153
Fayette 5429 4618.7 108 205
Floyd 8829 8836.42 142 705
Forsyth 14931 5913.1 122 833
Franklin 2174 9318.87 33 137
Fulton 70227 6389.03 944 3874
Gilmer 2257 7184.01 50 178
Glascock 133 4396.69 5 19
Glynn 6019 6995.01 137 405
Gordon 5410 9319.71 82 259
Grady 1434 5843.52 41 152
Greene 1335 7132.55 37 106
Gwinnett 76106 7836.73 768 4660
Habersham 4429 9670.31 123 441
Hall 23061 11175.73 332 2118
Hancock 769 9386.06 54 91
Haralson 1534 4993.16 29 56
Harris 1861 5361.26 42 132
Hart 1581 6055.85 32 106
Heard 557 4502.83 12 36
Henry 16020 6678.73 207 446
Houston 8867 5646.37 146 604
Irwin 648 6869.5 15 74
Jackson 7630 10214.19 105 412
Jasper 583 4105.92 13 49
Jeff Davis 1175 7756.8 33 93
Jefferson 1478 9651.93 50 138
Jenkins 688 8022.39 36 77
Johnson 735 7607.91 36 92
Jones 1431 5005.07 30 127
Lamar 1183 6114.64 33 83
Lanier 457 4415.03 7 25
Laurens 3487 7372.72 130 324
Lee 1496 4991.49 40 161
Liberty 2531 4088.59 41 186
Lincoln 459 5649.23 16 43
Long 604 3032.89 9 44
Lowndes 7015 5951.07 121 319
Lumpkin 2573 7611.98 49 254
Macon 544 4188.48 19 72
Madison 2449 8115.45 29 118
Marion 352 4244.54 12 29
McDuffie 1501 6950.04 31 131
McIntosh 555 3809.98 11 48
Meriwether 1342 6384.4 35 117
Miller 589 10218.6 4 30
Mitchell 1431 6488.03 68 213
Monroe 1681 6062.68 74 160
Montgomery 678 7350.39 19 39
Morgan 1063 5554.39 10 66
Murray 3713 9222.32 54 204
Muscogee 12092 6310.21 278 920
Newton 6484 5771.05 165 514
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24002 0 348 1101
Oconee 2584 6191.15 50 112
Oglethorpe 1059 6948.82 18 65
Paulding 9001 5216.7 137 282
Peach 1630 5954.34 39 181
Pickens 2186 6519.53 41 166
Pierce 1135 5807.11 34 119
Pike 924 4899.26 19 60
Polk 3531 8120.6 63 314
Pulaski 548 5030.75 26 49
Putnam 1578 7210.42 43 124
Quitman 74 3225.81 1 9
Rabun 1382 8136.11 34 141
Randolph 437 6470.24 30 72
Richmond 17476 8641.22 302 1134
Rockdale 5096 5366.47 103 667
Schley 190 3601.9 2 18
Screven 736 5294.96 15 58
Seminole 692 8501.23 14 57
Spalding 3412 4937.06 113 361
Stephens 2754 10460.35 67 233
Stewart 673 10980.58 20 120
Sumter 1718 5843.74 82 247
Talbot 344 5586.23 13 34
Taliaferro 93 5698.53 0 8
Tattnall 1700 6690.02 33 102
Taylor 458 5755.21 20 65
Telfair 681 4353.11 39 64
Terrell 515 6082.44 36 100
Thomas 3310 7449.75 93 295
Tift 3303 8089.64 90 394
Toombs 2680 9932.18 79 156
Towns 929 7719.79 33 114
Treutlen 585 8566.41 19 48
Troup 5279 7497.09 151 432
Turner 570 7057.95 27 81
Twiggs 475 5874.35 24 83
Union 1830 7223.21 60 172
Unknown 3098 0 9 44
Upson 1628 6195.53 91 149
Walker 5352 7688.55 67 216
Walton 6916 7218.15 167 399
Ware 2767 7717.62 110 303
Warren 350 6717.85 8 43
Washington 1515 7462.32 41 98
Wayne 2402 8013.61 62 233
Webster 92 3607.84 3 12
Wheeler 445 5626.5 20 34
White 2740 8627.75 55 264
Whitfield 13742 13128.63 179 665
Wilcox 437 4971.56 26 67
Wilkes 617 6161.37 15 61
Wilkinson 667 7478.42 21 108
Worth 1114 5530.73 52 155
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,117,708 (6,664,276 reported molecular tests; 453,432 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 772,978 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 51,842 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 13,326 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 7, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Tucker Sargent
