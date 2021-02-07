VECTR Center will offer COVID-19 vaccine for veterans

Starting Monday, February 8th, the vaccine will be available to veterans 65 and older who are currently enrolled at the Dublin VAMC.

Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new site will help distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to veterans in Houston County. This is thanks to a partnership between the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center and the Georgia Veterans Education Career Transition Resource (VECTR) Center.

Starting Monday, February 8th, the vaccine will be available to veterans 65 and older who are currently enrolled at the Dublin VAMC. The vaccines will be available at the Georgia VECTR Center located at 1001 S. Armed Forces Blvd in Warner Robins.

“Making the COVID-19 vaccine available to as many Veterans as possible is one of our highest priorities as we continue to fight this pandemic,” Carl Vinson VA Medical Center Director David L. Whitmer, FACHE said. “We are currently prioritizing Veterans 65 and older since they are the most at-risk demographic and we become more effective by expanding vaccination administration to areas with high Veteran populations.”

The vaccination clinic is by appointment only, and walk-ins will not be accepted due to a limited vaccine supply. Eligible veterans can schedule an appointment by calling 478-277-6762. The VECTR Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We’re happy to be partnering with the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center to provide the vaccine to eligible Veterans while giving the VECTR Center an opportunity to share services we provide,” Patricia Ross, Col (USAF, Ret.) and the Georgia VECTR Center’s Chief Operating Officer said. “Our mission aligns very well with the mission of VA—to take care of America’s heroes and we’re proud to help Dublin VA as they perform this valuable service at the VECTR Center.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the city of Warner Robins is home to approximately 77,400 residents and the area is also home to approximately 21,000 veterans. That’s why the Dublin VA is calling the partnership a “strategic victory.”

More than one million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The Carl Vinson VAMC has provided more than 5,000 initial doses and approximately 700 second doses to Veterans.