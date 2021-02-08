Three men injured after fight on Mikado Avenue in Macon leads to shooting

Amanda Corna
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are looking into a shooting case after finding three men shot on Mikado Avenue in Macon Sunday night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fight between the three men and several other people broke out in the 4200 block of Mikado Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. Investigators say someone pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

A 23 year old man, a 28 year old man, and a 30 year old man were all hit. Investigators say they were all taken to Atrium Navicent Health for their injuries. The 23 year old is in critical condition and the other two men are in stable condition. No one else was injured.

Investigators are still trying to figure out who fired the gun. If you have any information that could help with this case, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

