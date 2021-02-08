Three men injured after fight on Mikado Avenue in Macon leads to shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are looking into a shooting case after finding three men shot on Mikado Avenue in Macon Sunday night.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fight between the three men and several other people broke out in the 4200 block of Mikado Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. Investigators say someone pulled out a gun and fired several shots.
A 23 year old man, a 28 year old man, and a 30 year old man were all hit. Investigators say they were all taken to Atrium Navicent Health for their injuries. The 23 year old is in critical condition and the other two men are in stable condition. No one else was injured.
Investigators are still trying to figure out who fired the gun. If you have any information that could help with this case, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up