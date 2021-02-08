Morning Business Report: Kroger plans to pay workers to vaccinate

|
Morning Business Report
February 8, 2021
The breakneck pace of home-price growth nationwide has caused more cities nationwide to become overvalued.
Fitch analysts estimate that home prices are 5.5% overvalued nationally as of the fourth quarter of 2020.
Fitch says the economy hasn’t caught up to housing prices.
Kroger says it will pay workers $100 to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Those who can’t get vaccinated because of medical or religious reasons can complete a class on educational health and safety to get the payment.
Retailers like Instacart and Dollar General have also incentivized employees to get vaccinated.
The S&P 500 rises to another record Friday, rallying 4.7% in the best week since November.
The labor department said the U.S. added 49,000 jobs in January, slightly below the 50,000 payrolls expected by economists.
Some customers are calling for a boycott of Bank of America, after a report that the bank handed over the account information of hundreds of innocent people in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol.
At the request of the FBI, the country’s second-largest bank allegedly looked through information of anyone making certain purchases in and around Washington before and after the riots, and handed over the information of 211 people, according to Fox News.
Pfizer expects to nearly cut in half the amount of time it takes to produce a batch of COVID-19 vaccine from 110 days to an average of 60.
It says it’s made the process more efficient as it gets used to making the vaccines.
As of Saturday, about 20.6 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been administered nationwide.