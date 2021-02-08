Warmer Tuesday with rain chances returning

Listen to the content of this post:

After a nice day with plenty of sunshine, clouds have started their push into Middle Georgia.

A few showers will be possible after midnight and into tomorrow morning.

We could see a few peeks of sunshine by the afternoon as high temperatures warm to the upper 60’s and even low 70’s.



This warm trend will be continuing through much of the week, with more widespread rain chances beginning Wednesday evening.

I would recommend having an umbrella with you through this week and into the weekend.



The heaviest rain will be moving in for Friday and Saturday, which is also when we are going to be seeing some colder air push into Middle Georgia as well.

This won’t be the type of cold that will cause winter weather, but it will make it feel pretty miserable with a cold rain that lingers into Sunday morning.



All this week week a blast of arctic air will be staying just to the north of the area, but by Sunday into Monday we will get just a taste of some of this cooler air as the jet stream dips further south.

Luckily the arctic air will be pushing back north through next week.



Overall this week will be rainy, but at least it will be warm as high temperatures get back into the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

Clearing will finally start on Sunday with a few isolated showers possible into next week and a big cool down to start the week.