|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Christopher Bonner, 19, in connection to a December 21, 2020 murder and aggravated assault incident that happened in the 3000 block of Bloomfield Drive.
Investigators and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Fugitive Task Force received a Crimestoppers tip regarding Bonner’s location.
Authorities took Bonner into custody without incident in the Macon Mall parking lot on Eisenhower Parkway.
Christopher Bonner charges
After investigators interviewed Bonner, they took him to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.
Authorities charged Bonner with murder and aggravated assault. They have also set no bond for him at this time.
Wanted: Malek Deshaun Bronner
According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, investigators are still looking for a 15-year-old Malek Deshaun Bronner in connection with this homicide investigation.
Also, deputies say they plan to charge Malek as an adult.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Crimestoppers
If you know of the whereabouts of Malek Deshaun Bronner, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.