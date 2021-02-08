GBI opens investigation into possible misuse of funds within City of Davisboro

According to the GBI, there is an investigation to see if any criminal laws were violated.

DAVISBORO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Eastman Office is looking into the possible misuse of funds within City of Davisboro government.

According to Special Agent in Charge Lindsey Wilkes, the office received a request from Davisboro Police Chief Richard Coleman on January 7th.

Chief Coleman says concerns about misuse of funds were brought to his attention. He says he was also presented with items showing two city officials, said to be Mayor Sandra Braswell and City Manager ShaQuetta Brown, possibly involved in misuse of funds and theft. Chief Coleman says the allegations needed to be investigated further, and he passed the information he received on to the GBI.

According to the GBI, there is an investigation to see if any criminal laws were violated. Wilkes say this is an active case and no arrests have been made.

The Davisboro City Council is meeting at 7:00pm Monday to discuss the matter and address a community petition to recall Mayor Braswell.

