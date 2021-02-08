UPDATE (Monday, February 8 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cases reported in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, February 8, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/8/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 775,466 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, February 8, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1735 9347.56 51 144
Atkinson 749 8991.6 15 110
Bacon 1010 8856.54 26 73
Baker 153 4910.14 6 31
Baldwin 3570 8035.47 92 281
Banks 1489 7451.71 28 171
Barrow 7538 8726.25 103 505
Bartow 9376 8464.31 164 621
Ben Hill 1439 8645.24 50 143
Berrien 975 5058.1 26 64
Bibb 12130 7972.4 315 1509
Bleckley 762 5935.5 32 45
Brantley 825 4296.43 23 62
Brooks 875 5563.68 35 82
Bryan 2270 5800.14 24 147
Bulloch 4770 6002.49 47 188
Burke 1585 7094.26 27 131
Butts 1865 7408.44 61 106
Calhoun 424 6712.05 13 67
Camden 2890 5359.39 24 112
Candler 705 6505.49 32 54
Carroll 6685 5565.31 115 277
Catoosa 4746 6901.16 51 194
Charlton 991 7478.68 15 53
Chatham 17198 5886.18 311 1340
Chattahoochee 2487 23137.04 3 21
Chattooga 2003 8087.7 53 141
Cherokee 18714 7019.06 219 1060
Clarke 11468 8836.56 98 407
Clay 176 6164.62 3 9
Clayton 19632 6440.14 323 1135
Clinch 684 10276.44 21 62
Cobb 52518 6642.9 737 2630
Coffee 4047 9402.44 108 590
Colquitt 3111 6853.48 56 209
Columbia 10011 6310.87 128 395
Cook 1108 6354.3 33 103
Coweta 7434 4890.76 121 253
Crawford 482 3941.77 11 58
Crisp 1281 5747.23 36 141
Dade 1008 6236.85 8 47
Dawson 2436 9015.21 29 210
Decatur 2003 7609.6 48 131
DeKalb 48509 6115.96 657 3850
Dodge 1046 5131.22 52 100
Dooly 702 5238.81 26 77
Dougherty 5088 5659.31 248 906
Douglas 10144 6677.81 135 689
Early 936 9225.31 40 65
Echols 348 8767.95 2 11
Effingham 3271 5108.86 49 207
Elbert 1433 7564 38 110
Emanuel 1654 7297.92 51 113
Evans 691 6465.8 11 65
Fannin 1857 7055.47 48 153
Fayette 5487 4668.04 108 205
Floyd 8837 8844.43 142 711
Forsyth 14975 5930.53 123 837
Franklin 2178 9336.02 33 137
Fulton 70453 6409.59 944 3880
Gilmer 2265 7209.47 50 180
Glascock 137 4528.93 5 19
Glynn 6022 6998.5 137 405
Gordon 5421 9338.66 83 261
Grady 1435 5847.6 41 152
Greene 1340 7159.27 38 106
Gwinnett 76296 7856.29 772 4665
Habersham 4437 9687.77 124 441
Hall 23081 11185.42 332 2123
Hancock 769 9386.06 54 91
Haralson 1538 5006.18 29 56
Harris 1868 5381.42 42 132
Hart 1585 6071.17 32 107
Heard 561 4535.17 12 36
Henry 16091 6708.33 208 446
Houston 8878 5653.37 146 604
Irwin 648 6869.5 15 74
Jackson 7652 10243.64 105 414
Jasper 587 4134.09 13 49
Jeff Davis 1175 7756.8 33 93
Jefferson 1485 9697.64 50 138
Jenkins 690 8045.71 36 77
Johnson 735 7607.91 36 92
Jones 1437 5026.06 30 127
Lamar 1186 6130.15 33 83
Lanier 458 4424.69 7 25
Laurens 3493 7385.4 130 324
Lee 1497 4994.83 40 161
Liberty 2538 4099.9 41 186
Lincoln 460 5661.54 16 43
Long 605 3037.91 9 44
Lowndes 7026 5960.4 122 319
Lumpkin 2577 7623.81 49 255
Macon 545 4196.18 19 73
Madison 2454 8132.02 29 118
Marion 352 4244.54 12 29
McDuffie 1506 6973.19 31 131
McIntosh 555 3809.98 11 48
Meriwether 1349 6417.7 35 118
Miller 596 10340.04 4 30
Mitchell 1434 6501.63 68 213
Monroe 1685 6077.11 74 160
Montgomery 678 7350.39 19 39
Morgan 1064 5559.62 10 66
Murray 3719 9237.23 54 204
Muscogee 12124 6326.91 279 923
Newton 6503 5787.96 165 514
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24142 0 349 1105
Oconee 2590 6205.53 50 112
Oglethorpe 1066 6994.75 19 65
Paulding 9028 5232.35 137 282
Peach 1634 5968.95 39 181
Pickens 2192 6537.43 41 166
Pierce 1137 5817.34 34 119
Pike 927 4915.16 19 60
Polk 3537 8134.4 64 317
Pulaski 548 5030.75 26 49
Putnam 1582 7228.7 43 124
Quitman 74 3225.81 1 9
Rabun 1385 8153.77 34 141
Randolph 439 6499.85 30 72
Richmond 17608 8706.49 302 1136
Rockdale 5116 5387.53 103 668
Schley 193 3658.77 2 18
Screven 737 5302.16 15 59
Seminole 693 8513.51 14 57
Spalding 3422 4951.53 113 361
Stephens 2755 10464.14 67 233
Stewart 673 10980.58 20 120
Sumter 1721 5853.94 82 247
Talbot 344 5586.23 13 34
Taliaferro 93 5698.53 0 8
Tattnall 1705 6709.69 33 102
Taylor 458 5755.21 20 65
Telfair 681 4353.11 39 64
Terrell 515 6082.44 36 101
Thomas 3313 7456.51 93 297
Tift 3305 8094.54 90 395
Toombs 2684 9947 79 156
Towns 930 7728.1 33 114
Treutlen 586 8581.05 19 48
Troup 5295 7519.81 151 432
Turner 570 7057.95 27 82
Twiggs 475 5874.35 24 83
Union 1838 7254.79 60 172
Unknown 3110 0 9 44
Upson 1632 6210.75 91 149
Walker 5368 7711.54 67 216
Walton 6933 7235.89 169 399
Ware 2771 7728.78 112 304
Warren 350 6717.85 8 43
Washington 1523 7501.72 42 98
Wayne 2408 8033.63 62 233
Webster 92 3607.84 3 12
Wheeler 446 5639.15 20 34
White 2743 8637.19 55 264
Whitfield 13755 13141.05 179 665
Wilcox 437 4971.56 26 67
Wilkes 618 6171.36 15 61
Wilkinson 669 7500.84 21 108
Worth 1116 5540.66 53 155
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,143,115 (6,687,452 reported molecular tests; 455,663 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 775,466 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 51,928 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 13,361 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, February 8, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

