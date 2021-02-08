Macon Black Pages new edition features many businesses

New edition of Macon Black Pages
Macon Black Pages new edition is featuring 1600 black-owned businesses.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- The new edition of the Macon Black Pages showcases a theme that includes black-owned businesses across Middle Georgia.

“Each year the theme is different,” said Alex Habersham, a publisher with the Macon Black Pages.

This year, the organization wanted to highlight businesses throughout the state — not just Macon.

Habersham says the focus on how something uplifts the community and the African American community year-round.

Macon Black Pages feature law firms, retailers, insurance agents, and more. The organization aims to improve and enhance communities.