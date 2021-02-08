Man dies in single car crash in Crawford County

|
ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 54-year-old man is dead after a single-car crash in Crawford County. Deputies say the crash happened around 11:17 a.m. Monday.
Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an auto accident that happened on Lower Hartley Bridge Road.
Coroner Sheldon Mattox pronounced the male driver of the 1996 Ford Explorer dead at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation by the Georgia State Patrol and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office to determine the cause of this accident.