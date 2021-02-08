Tech Report: US technology sector adds 19,500 jobs

|
Tech Report
February 8, 2021
Amazon’s bid to require in-person votes in a union election in Alabama was denied by the NLRB.
Thousands of workers in Alabama will soon begin mailing in ballots for the election.
If successful, the union would be Amazon’s first in the United States.
President Joe Biden on Saturday brought back the weekly presidential address on youtube.
The video featured a phone conversation between Biden and Michele, a Californian who lost her job last year.
As of last night, it had 79,000 views.
Hiring in the U.S. technology sector continued to be robust in January.
CompTIA says the industry added 19,500 jobs.
January’s tech sector employment gains were led by the addition of 11,300 positions in IT services and custom software development, an important indicator of small and medium-size business activity.
Telegram was #9 on Sensortower’s list of most downloaded–non-game–mobile app in December 2020.
Fast forward one month, however, and it had jumped up to #1.
WhatsApp and Instagram were #3 and #4 at the end of 2020 but fell to #5 and #6 respectively at the start of 2021.