UCreate Macon opens 'Good Deeds Store' in Pleasant Hill

Peyton Lewis
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — UCreate Macon has opened what they call a “good deeds store.”

“Some of our kids just need a pat on the back…so we’re doing that,” said founder Charise Stephens.

Kids can write down good deeds done and submit them for ‘good deed dollars’ to use in the store.

Stephens says her organization hopes the store can make a good influence.

“We had it hard in my time, but I can’t imagine growing up now,” Stephens said. “We just want to have lots of positive energy for these kids, especially with COVID-19… they’re going through a lot.”

Several organizations in Macon partnered to fill the store with treats, including United Way of Central Georgia.

George McCandless, president and CEO of United Way, says his organization donated books to the store. Mccandless emphasized that some children do not have a good support system at home. He hopes the store can help with that.

“They hear a lot of negative things from their peers. Some don’t have people telling them when they do good things, and how important that is,” McCandless stated.

The store is open on the first Wednesday of each month, but Stephens says she hopes to open more stores soon.

“Not every child can come to this store because of transportation, but I think we can work with partners to have good deeds stores throughout Macon,” Stephens said.

