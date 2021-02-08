Visitor information center coming to Warner Robins

|
A visitor information center and Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Park will be located off of 1-75.
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41 NBC/WMGT) — Mayor Randy Toms announced the city will have its first visitor information center.
It will be located on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Parkway across from Buc-ees.
“We feel like we needed a location at the interstate to be able to showcase the things that we have in Warner Robins,” said Mayor Toms.
The center will sit on 3.9 acres of land near the I-75 for traveler convenience.
The project will showcase two statues as well as walls displaying the names of soldiers who died in battle.
Marsha Buzzell, director of the WR Convention and Visitors Bureau, expressed excitement for what the center will do for the community.
“We have always felt that having a visitors information center would be pivotal for the hotels because from I-75 it’s like a river of people,” said Buzzell.
Construction will start in the coming months and finish by the end of 2021.