Angular Bonner volunteered to give haircuts to the Brookdale Warming Center residents.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After hearing about the Brookdale Warming Center, Angular Bonner wanted to help however she could.
Bonner reached out to the center, asking for an opportunity give haircuts to the residents. Once approved, she loaded her items and products into a room feel making it look like a salon.
Since there was no running warm water, the center gave her with an electric kettle to heat to water for washing hair.
Bonner says she knows the importance of this to residents.
“There’s a lot of stuff going on right now and people are going through psychological things and just to be able to get a good hair cut, get a clean-cut, get a hair wash, it makes the body feel good inside and out,” Bonner said.
Services included beard trims, shampoos, braids, and more.
Director of the center Steve Bell said, “Just getting a haircut this means so much to them, and we take that for granted.”
Bonner plans to provide this service on a regular basis.