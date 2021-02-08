Warm and wet week ahead

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Rain chances will increase throughout the week as temperatures warm into the 70’s.
TODAY.
Under a partly sunny sky this afternoon temperatures will climb into the low and middle 60’s across the region. Clouds will increase steadily throughout the day and that will set the stage for a mostly cloudy night. A few light and isolated showers are possible through the overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 40’s.
TOMORROW.
More clouds area forecast for Tuesday as rain chances remain isolated. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the upper 60’s before falling into the low 50’s overnight.
WEEK AHEAD.
Our best shot of rain looks to begin Wednesday and continue through Friday. An unsettled weather pattern will et up across our area allowing for multiple rounds of rain across Middle Georgia. Temperatures this week will peak on Thursday in the low 70’s.
