Warner Robins woman dies following Monday morning crash

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
39
Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins woman died Monday after a two-car crash on South Houston Lake Road.

That’s according to a news release from Warner Robins Police, which says the accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. at South Houston Lake Road’s intersection with Kathryn Ryals Road.

The preliminary investigation showed a 2010 Mazda 3, driven by 22-year-old Zachary Morris of Centerville, was traveling south on South Houston Lake in the inside traffic lane approaching the intersection.

That’s when the release says a vehicle, traveling on Kathryn Ryals Roada 1993 Honda Civic driven by 88-year-old Helen Collins of Warner Robinsattempted to cross the intersection, and the cars collided.

Police say Collins was treated on scene but died.

The Warner Robins Police Traffic Division is investigating.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleCOVID Relief: Fewer Checks, No Minimum Wage Increase
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!