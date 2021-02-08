Warner Robins woman dies following Monday morning crash

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins woman died Monday after a two-car crash on South Houston Lake Road.
That’s according to a news release from Warner Robins Police, which says the accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. at South Houston Lake Road’s intersection with Kathryn Ryals Road.
The preliminary investigation showed a 2010 Mazda 3, driven by 22-year-old Zachary Morris of Centerville, was traveling south on South Houston Lake in the inside traffic lane approaching the intersection.
That’s when the release says a vehicle, traveling on Kathryn Ryals Road—a 1993 Honda Civic driven by 88-year-old Helen Collins of Warner Robins—attempted to cross the intersection, and the cars collided.
Police say Collins was treated on scene but died.
The Warner Robins Police Traffic Division is investigating.