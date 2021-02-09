Warm again Wednesday with scattered showers

|
Listen to the content of this post:
Rain was back in Middle Georgia today, and it looks like it will be hanging around off an on for the rest of the week.
Tomorrow will bring another warm day to area with highs returning to the 60’s and a chance for scattered showers through the day and into the evening.
Our rain chances will be getting a little better on Thursday as a cold front approaches the area.
This front will also bring us our next chance for a few thunderstorms and will start a cool down that will last through the weekend.
With the front moving into the area Friday, we will see our highs stay a bit cooler in the upper 50’s and low 60’s.
Rain will be continuing with a chance for thunderstorms that will linger into the weekend.
Real talk, there are a lot of questions about the forecast after Saturday.
Most of the questions hinge on how long moisture will be staying in the area and how far cold air from a wedge front will be allowed to move south.
Right now we are expecting at least a chance of scattered showers on Valentine’s Day and a big cool down to start next week.
Note: snow is not in the forecast right now, but things could change.