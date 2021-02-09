UPDATE: Man found after missing for one week

Listen to the content of this post:

UPDATE: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a Macon man missing for over a week has been found.

Investigators say a Crime Stopper’s tip led to the location of 57-year-old Clifford Hodges.

He was found safe in Sandersville Tuesday, and has been reunited with his family.

—————————

MACON, Georgia(41 NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a missing person.

It was reported 57-year-old Clifford Hodges was last seen by family members on February 1. The family says Hodges has mental health issues and has not taken his medication.

He’s about six feet tall and weighs around 210 pounds. His last known location was at the Macon Inn on Riverside Drive .

If you have any information or know where Clifford Hodges is, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.