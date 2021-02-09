Beverage producer donates $250,000 to Fort Valley State University

The effort has Diageo committing $10 million to support 25 HBCUs across the country.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A producer of alcohol beverage brands, like Crown Royal, Guinness and Captain Morgan, makes a donation to Fort Valley State University and 24 other Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Diageo North America donated $250,000 to Fort Valley State University to create a permanent endowment fund and provide financial aid grants for students across different majors. According to a FVSU news release, the gift is part of a broader initiative to help drive diversity within the beverage industry. The effort has Diageo committing $10 million to support 25 HBCUs across the country.

“This generous gift to our institution will help make a significant impact on the educational opportunities and career aspirations of our students,” said Dr. Paul A. Jones, Fort Valley State University president. “We are extremely grateful to Diageo North America for their support of HBCUs and look forward to this partnership.”

Diageo North America’s initiative also includes the creation of Innovation Hubs at select universities. The Innovation Hubs will provide students and faculty with learning resources, mentorships, lecturers and curriculum development assistance.

“We are proud to partner with these esteemed institutions and to do our part to help shape a more equitable society by providing opportunities for future leaders,” said Debra Crew, President, Diageo North America. “This initiative further deepens Diageo’s commitment to making a long term and sustainable impact on underrepresented communities.”

Additionally, Diageo’s initiative will have an internship platform where students can gain work experience to build a pipeline of leaders and help jump-start careers in the consumer goods industry.

