Bibb County schools set to resume face-to-face learning

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones Jr. confirmed that Bibb County School District students will return to face-to-face learning on Thursday, Feb. 18. The return date follows the scheduled Winter Break.
According to a news release from the school district, faculty and staff will return to the school buildings on Feb. 11.
The district had been virtual learning entirely since returning from the holiday break in January, according to the news release.
Bibb County School District safety protocols
- Continue wearing masks and maintaining a safe social distance
- School officials limited class sizes to 20 students
- The district purchased desk shields for students that should arrive in early March
- Bipolar ionization devices have been added to several school HVAC systems. The district expects schools to have the devices by the end of February