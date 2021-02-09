UPDATE (Tuesday, February 9 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cases reported in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/9/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 778,049 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1737 9358.33 51 144
Atkinson 749 8991.6 15 111
Bacon 1011 8865.31 26 74
Baker 153 4910.14 6 31
Baldwin 3585 8069.24 93 281
Banks 1491 7461.72 28 171
Barrow 7578 8772.56 103 512
Bartow 9428 8511.25 165 628
Ben Hill 1441 8657.25 50 143
Berrien 976 5063.29 26 65
Bibb 12163 7994.08 317 1524
Bleckley 763 5943.29 32 45
Brantley 829 4317.26 23 62
Brooks 876 5570.04 35 82
Bryan 2282 5830.8 24 151
Bulloch 4775 6008.78 47 188
Burke 1589 7112.17 27 131
Butts 1874 7444.19 62 106
Calhoun 424 6712.05 13 69
Camden 2900 5377.94 24 112
Candler 706 6514.72 32 55
Carroll 6701 5578.63 116 277
Catoosa 4766 6930.25 51 194
Charlton 993 7493.77 15 53
Chatham 17304 5922.46 317 1364
Chattahoochee 2488 23146.34 3 21
Chattooga 2009 8111.93 55 144
Cherokee 18763 7037.44 221 1063
Clarke 11503 8863.53 100 409
Clay 176 6164.62 3 9
Clayton 19689 6458.84 327 1140
Clinch 684 10276.44 21 62
Cobb 52680 6663.39 749 2636
Coffee 4051 9411.74 109 593
Colquitt 3120 6873.31 57 209
Columbia 10034 6325.37 130 398
Cook 1113 6382.98 33 103
Coweta 7452 4902.6 122 254
Crawford 485 3966.31 11 59
Crisp 1281 5747.23 36 141
Dade 1016 6286.35 8 48
Dawson 2442 9037.42 29 212
Decatur 2004 7613.4 48 133
DeKalb 48779 6150 665 3882
Dodge 1047 5136.13 52 101
Dooly 705 5261.19 26 77
Dougherty 5100 5672.65 249 908
Douglas 10189 6707.44 135 690
Early 939 9254.88 40 65
Echols 348 8767.95 2 11
Effingham 3298 5151.03 50 210
Elbert 1436 7579.84 38 110
Emanuel 1656 7306.74 51 114
Evans 702 6568.73 11 65
Fannin 1862 7074.47 48 153
Fayette 5505 4683.35 108 205
Floyd 8880 8887.47 146 721
Forsyth 15055 5962.21 124 842
Franklin 2187 9374.6 33 138
Fulton 70704 6432.43 953 3896
Gilmer 2276 7244.49 54 184
Glascock 137 4528.93 5 19
Glynn 6030 7007.8 138 406
Gordon 5464 9412.74 83 263
Grady 1438 5859.82 41 154
Greene 1351 7218.04 38 107
Gwinnett 76599 7887.49 780 4701
Habersham 4443 9700.87 124 441
Hall 23135 11211.59 335 2132
Hancock 771 9410.47 54 92
Haralson 1541 5015.95 29 56
Harris 1875 5401.59 42 134
Hart 1591 6094.15 32 107
Heard 562 4543.25 12 36
Henry 16147 6731.68 209 454
Houston 8893 5662.92 147 606
Irwin 649 6880.1 15 74
Jackson 7677 10277.11 105 416
Jasper 589 4148.18 13 50
Jeff Davis 1178 7776.6 33 94
Jefferson 1489 9723.76 50 138
Jenkins 691 8057.37 36 77
Johnson 737 7628.61 38 92
Jones 1440 5036.55 30 130
Lamar 1186 6130.15 33 83
Lanier 461 4453.68 7 25
Laurens 3503 7406.55 130 326
Lee 1498 4998.16 41 162
Liberty 2544 4109.59 42 187
Lincoln 460 5661.54 16 43
Long 608 3052.98 9 45
Lowndes 7041 5973.12 122 321
Lumpkin 2585 7647.48 50 255
Macon 552 4250.08 19 73
Madison 2463 8161.85 29 120
Marion 353 4256.6 12 29
McDuffie 1508 6982.45 31 132
McIntosh 560 3844.31 11 48
Meriwether 1356 6451 37 118
Miller 597 10357.39 4 30
Mitchell 1438 6519.77 68 213
Monroe 1690 6095.14 74 161
Montgomery 681 7382.91 19 39
Morgan 1071 5596.2 10 66
Murray 3725 9252.13 55 205
Muscogee 12180 6356.13 280 930
Newton 6519 5802.2 166 520
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24079 0 350 1110
Oconee 2604 6239.07 51 112
Oglethorpe 1070 7021 19 65
Paulding 9070 5256.69 137 282
Peach 1637 5979.91 39 183
Pickens 2198 6555.32 44 169
Pierce 1138 5822.46 35 119
Pike 932 4941.68 19 60
Polk 3547 8157.4 65 320
Pulaski 548 5030.75 26 49
Putnam 1590 7265.25 43 125
Quitman 74 3225.81 1 9
Rabun 1387 8165.55 34 141
Randolph 439 6499.85 30 73
Richmond 17653 8728.74 305 1140
Rockdale 5145 5418.07 103 687
Schley 194 3677.73 2 18
Screven 738 5309.35 16 59
Seminole 695 8538.08 14 57
Spalding 3438 4974.68 114 363
Stephens 2765 10502.13 67 234
Stewart 676 11029.53 21 120
Sumter 1728 5877.75 83 248
Talbot 345 5602.47 13 34
Taliaferro 93 5698.53 0 8
Tattnall 1710 6729.37 34 102
Taylor 459 5767.78 20 65
Telfair 683 4365.89 39 64
Terrell 516 6094.25 36 101
Thomas 3319 7470.01 93 300
Tift 3307 8099.44 90 395
Toombs 2693 9980.36 79 156
Towns 933 7753.03 33 114
Treutlen 587 8595.69 19 48
Troup 5312 7543.95 153 434
Turner 570 7057.95 27 82
Twiggs 475 5874.35 24 84
Union 1850 7302.15 61 174
Unknown 3079 0 10 44
Upson 1636 6225.98 91 150
Walker 5439 7813.53 67 221
Walton 6954 7257.81 171 400
Ware 2776 7742.73 112 306
Warren 350 6717.85 8 43
Washington 1525 7511.58 43 98
Wayne 2417 8063.66 62 233
Webster 92 3607.84 3 12
Wheeler 446 5639.15 20 35
White 2758 8684.43 55 265
Whitfield 13771 13156.34 185 670
Wilcox 439 4994.31 26 67
Wilkes 621 6201.32 16 61
Wilkinson 671 7523.26 21 109
Worth 1120 5560.52 53 155
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,167,584 (6,711,587 reported molecular tests; 455,997 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 778,049 (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 52,262 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 13,481 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

