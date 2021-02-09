Hooked On Science: Cupid’s Balloon Challenge

Listen to the content of this post:

CUPID’S BALLOON CHALLENGE

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

ALWAYS have an adult present.

ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any

experiment.

experiment. NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

32” Bamboo Skewer

Red Heart Balloon

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Blow up the red heart balloon, let some of the air out of the balloon, and then tie a knot at the end. Describe the balloon by using its observable properties.

STEP 2: Gently twist the 32” bamboo skewer into the thick part of the red heart balloon, near the knotted end. Continue to slowly push the skewer through the balloon, until you push the skewer through the thick end of the balloon, opposite the knot, stop, and observe. Explain how the balloon can be used, as a model, to describe that matter is made of particles too small to be seen.

EXPLANATION

The red heart balloon is made up of polymers, which are a bunch of molecules linked together, to form long chains. These long chains link up around the skewer, keeping the air from escaping.