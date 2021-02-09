Houston County woman found dead in RV, husband suspected of murder

Listen to the content of this post:

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Houston County Sheriff’s investigators are looking into the murder of a school bus driver.

Investigators identified the victim as 60-year-old Debra Seidenfaden. They say the body was found inside an RV. Investigators also suspect that Debra’s husband is responsible for her murder.

Captain Jon Holland with the sheriff’s office identified the murder suspect as 78-year-old Harold Seidenfaden.

Captain Holland says they received a call at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. He says Harold told a neighbor that he had an argument with his wife, then killed her.

Harold Seidenfaden charges

Authorities arrested Harold and took him to the Houston County Detention Center. Harold faces the following charges:

Felony murder

Aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime

Authorities have set no bond for Harold at this time.