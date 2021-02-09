Local organization teaches youth to take pride in Macon

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One local organization is training Macon youth to take pride in cleaning up the city.
OneMacon will provide a free-training event teaching kids how to report problems in the most blighted areas using the See-Click-Fix app.
Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller calls the city clean-up a “primary focus” on his agenda and he wants all hands on deck.
Dr. Sundra Woodford — community engagement project manager for OneMacon — says that includes the youth helping clean up.
“With this app, they can report all kinds of structural issues in their communities,” said Woodford. “Problems with down signs, potholes, blighted and abandoned properties. There is just myriad of issues they are able to report.”
See-Click-Fix app training event information
The training happens Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Participants will meet at the Burdell-hunt Elementary School parking lot.
Also, Woodford says Wednesday’s training will be the second of three planned events.