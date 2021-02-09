Macon Judicial Circuit DA Anita Howard reflects on first month in office

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney, Anita Howard, took office in January. She says her transition was tough, but now they’re able to get to work.

“We’re moving full speed ahead and just looking forward to the future,” said Howard.

Howard addressed the media in her first quarterly round table since taking office, and spoke about what they’ve accomplished so far. She says her office hired a significant number of attorneys, and working to hire new talent that’s reflective of the community they serve. They’re also in the process of assembling an accountability council.

“Diversity is not only essential it’s actually intentional,” said Howard. “We believe that we have put together a dynamic team to ensure the communities needs and concerns are being met.”

According to Howard though, their biggest priority is getting through more than 900 cases that are ready for trial. She says the pandemic is causing an already existing backlog to grow, and it could take two to three years to get through it. They plan on prioritizing cases based on the age and severity of the case.

“We are just waiting for the green light so we can go ahead and start having jury trials again,” said Howard.

41NBC asked her about a trial date for the Anitra Gun case, but there is no date set yet. Howard said she can’t talk about specifics of the case, but did talk about the process of preparing for a murder case.

“We want to make sure that we are presenting the evidence and generally you get one shot to make sure that you are seeking the justice that is due for victims,” said Howard.

We also asked about campaign donations made by suspects named in a racketeering case several months ago. She says her campaign met all of the legal requirements.

“We’ve done everything that we’re supposed to do and did not take any legal contributions from anyone,” said Howard.

Howard also mentioned the Grand Jury inspected the Bibb County Jail last on February 5, and the report should be released in a few days. She says based on a lack of records, it appears a jail inspection hasn’t been completed in several years. She says they plan to schedule one every year from now on.

“We will have a written finding,” said Howard. “It can be as simple to say there’s nothing to report or there will be actual findings whatever the Grand Jury chooses to report.”

Howard says it’s a new day at the District Attorney’s office, and they will focus on the needs and concerns of the community.

“We will not be distracted, and we will not be deterred,” said Howard.

Looking ahead

Howard says her office is working to create a juvenile outreach team. She also plans to host quarterly round tables.