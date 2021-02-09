Man in critical condition after being shot in south Macon Tuesday

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot Tuesday night.
That’s according to Sgt. Clay Williams, who says the victim is a 35-year-old man. Williams did not provide the victim’s name, but said he was transported to Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center.
The shooting happened around 9 o’clock at the corner of Houston Avenue and Heard Avenue.
The shooting is under investigation and no arrests have been made.
Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.
