Morning Business Report

February 9, 2021

Disney may consider moving some of its operations from California, where they are struggling to reopen their theme parks, to Florida.

Fox Business reports the potential move makes Disney the latest in a growing number of companies considering moving some or all of their operations out of California, which has some of the strictest lockdown measures in the country.

Although no concrete plans have been made, the company didn’t dismiss the idea entirely.

Facebook this week will begin showing its U.S. users information about where and when they can get COVID-19 vaccines.

The company will also provide $120 million in ad credits to health agencies around the world so they can run campaigns about COVID-19 vaccines.

Facebook will direct users to local health agency websites where they can get information about their eligibility to get vaccinated.

It was a record-setting day for stocks. All three major indexes closed higher.

The combination of strong quarterly earnings reports from some of the biggest U.S. companies and the possibility of more relief for the economy has given markets a shot in the arm.

A push by democratic lawmakers and President Biden to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025 would cut employment by 1.4 million and would lift roughly 900,000 Americans out of poverty, according to a study by the Congressional Budget Office.

The measure would also add $54 billion to the nation’s deficit over the next decade.

The federal minimum wage increase would raise the pay for 27 million people.

Kia and Hyundai are no longer working on an Apple Car.

Several reports recently said that talks were on for Apple to create the hardware and software for the car.

Despite this, Apple appears to be committed to working on a car of some sort.