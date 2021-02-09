Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Hundreds of shoppers showed up for the grand opening of The Palace clothing store on Saturday.

The owner, Shun Quainter, is a 25 year-old Army sergeant and Clayton State University business student. Quainter says that people discouraged him from starting a new business during the pandemic. However, it gave him a push to follow his dreams, saying, “Well you know, I’ll just show you.”

While some businesses in the area suffered during the pandemic, Quainter saw opportunity.

The Palace sells accessories and clothing from size small to 4XL. Each corner of the store features a trend, and the shopping experience is described as ‘a vibe’.

The Palace is located at the Shoppes at River Crossing next to J. Jill and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.