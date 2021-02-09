Pandemic isolation causes concern for elderly health

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It’s been almost a year, and the pandemic still impacts us all.

Doctors recently found one of the COVID-19 safety protocols can cause health issues for the elderly, the population most at risk for contracting the virus.

Most seniors follow social distancing guidelines. But according to some doctors, social distancing can cause a decline in physical activity among the elderly.

“Their muscles become atrophy and their joints become achy and stiff,” said Dr. Dan Grahl, with Coliseum Medical Systems. Dr. Grahl says our bodies are meant to be active.

Staff at the Elaine Lucas Center in Macon keep their older population active. Director Andrea Lee says the center provides a variety of activities to keep the older population engaged and active.

“They are walking every morning at 9 am,” said Lee. Since last March, Lee says the number of attendees at the center dropped, but online activity increased. The center offers online classes from dance to exercising.

“That’s a great way for them to stay engaged mentally and physically,” said Lee.

According to Lee, seniors should walk outside for 5 to 10 minutes, twice a day. Dr. Grahl gives another way to stay active is work your core with sit-ups or crunches, and do leg squats of five to ten reps twice a day.