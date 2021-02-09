Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 1-5

Listen to the content of this post:

Restaurant Report Card: February 1-5



MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 1 and Friday, February 5, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Ms. Stella’s

960 N WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2021

Old Clinton BBQ

2645 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2021

Cafe Central

500 UNDERWOOD RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2021

Kuroshima

140 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2021

Bibb County:

Macon Transitional Center (Food Service)

200 HENRY ST MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2021

Joe D’s on Ingleside

2329 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2021

Country Inn & Suites (Food Service)

3915 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2021

Marco’s Pizza

2910 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2021

MGA – Camelot Court

100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2021

MGA – Duke’s Spot

100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2021

MGA – Library Cafe

100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2021

MGA – Subway

100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2021

MGA – Cafe Diem

100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2021

MGA – Catering

100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2021

Marco’s Pizza

6394 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2021

Chen’s Wok

6255 ZEBULON RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2021

Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)

5000 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2021

Urban Air Adventure Park (Food Service)

156 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2021

BJ’s (Food Service)

430 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2021

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

5000 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2021

Johnny’s New York Style Pizzeria

6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Date: 82

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2021

J.A. Cuisine

3924 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2021

Taj Indian Restaurant

5033 BROOKHAVEN DR STE 350 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 64

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2021

Dairy Queen Brazier

3855 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2021

Best Western Inn – Riverside (Food Service)

2400 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2021

Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia (Food Service)

6601 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2021

Ingleside Village Pizza

2395 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2021

Taco Bell

6215 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2021

Romo’s Pizza

4123 FORSYTH RD STE H MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2021

Dodge County:

Zaxby’s

6355 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2021

Captain D’s

6006 OAK STREET NW EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2021

El Rancho

5921 5TH AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2021

Roy’s

234 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2021

I Heart Tacos

309 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2021

Houston County:

Curry Mantra

4025 WATSON BLVD STE 290 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2021

Southern Pines (Food Service)

801 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2021

Jalisco Grill

1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2021

Bonaire Middle School (Food Service)

125 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2021

Lindsey Elementary School (Food Service)

81 TABOR DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2021

Bonaire Primary (Food Service)

535 THOMPSON MILL RD BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2021

Pace Family Mexican

312 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2021

Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)

221 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2021

Yesterdaze Bar & Grill

2607 MOODY RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2021

Sonny’s Real Pit BBQ

1001 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2021

Applebee’s

314 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2021

Wingate by Wyndham (Food Service)

4031 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2021

Waffle House

6025 WATSON BLVD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2021

Waffle House

1426 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2021

Zaxby’s

505 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2021

2 Guys and a Pie Pizzeria

402 HIGHWAY 247 S STE 2000 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2021

La Cabana Mexican Restaurant

402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 1200 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2021

Bonaire Elementary School (Food Service)

100 ELM ST BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2021

Saigon Noodle House

402 HWY 247 STE 1700-1800 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2021

Panera Bread

2971 WATSON BLVD STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2021

Cluck N Waffles

6011 WATSON BLVD STE 380 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2021

Jalisco Grill

1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

Inspection Score: 75 (improved three days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 02-01-2021

McDonald’s

265 PERRY PARKWAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2021

Laurens County:

Georgia Bob’s BBQ

2177 HIGHWAY 441 S STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2021

Checkers

110 MALL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2021

DP Wings

712 FREDS LN DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2021

Love’s Travel Stop (Food Service)

3009 HIGHWAY 257 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2021

Monroe County:

Sol Tacos & Tequila

12 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-05-2021

Katherine B. Sutton Elementary School (Food Service)

1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2021

Marrow 41

7248 ALEXANDRA CT MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2021

Putnam County:

El Agave Mexican Restaurant

960 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2021

Arby’s

106 WALMART DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2021

Taylor County:

Tim’s Corner Cafe

1 E WILLIAM WAINWRIGHT ST REYNOLDS, GA 31076

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2021

Twiggs County:

Huddle House

5220 HWY 96 W JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2021

Wilcox County:

Carter’s Fried Chicken

1303 FIRST AVENUE ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 95 (improved score from seven days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

Rochelle Nutrition Center & Wilcox Head Start (Food Service)

402 2ND AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2021

Wilcox County Pre-K-12 School (Food Service)

1358 HWY 215 S ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2021

Carter’s Fried Chicken

1303 FIRST AVENUE ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Inspection Score: 69 (improved score seven days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 02-01-2021

