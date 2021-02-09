Listen to the content of this post:

UPDATE: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died in the single-car crash Monday Morning.

They say Russell Steven Wright was driving west on Lower Hartley Bridge Road, between McGregor Circle and Marshall Mill Road when he lost control of his vehicle and overturned several times.

This is still an ongoing investigation by the Georgia State Patrol and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 54-year-old man is dead after a single-car crash in Crawford County. Deputies say the crash happened around 11:17 a.m. Monday.

Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an auto accident that happened on Lower Hartley Bridge Road.

Coroner Sheldon Mattox pronounced the male driver of the 1996 Ford Explorer dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Georgia State Patrol and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office to determine the cause of this accident.