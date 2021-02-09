Solar power farm proposed for South Bibb County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A solar company wants to install a solar power plant along Allen Road and East Allen Road in south Bibb County. Inman Solar submitted an application to Macon-Bibb County Planning and Zoning on behalf of Charles Bryant Skipper III.

According to the application, plans call for constructing a grid-connected solar plant with 3.9MW-DC capacity feeding power directly to the Georgia Power grid. The ground-mounted solar farm will go on 26.7 acres of land currently used to grow soybean, according to the application.

The site is within an agricultural district. Allen Road is to the east of the site. There is a vacant, wooded area to the west and north. A small neighborhood sits south of the property. The application shows there will be a minimum of 100 feet setbacks to all adjacent properties. And a transparent chain link fence will be placed around the site.

Equipment on the property will be no more than ten feet high. Inman Solar says the solar power plant will have low intensity land use. It will not cause health or public safety issues. And there will be no traffic congestion issues.

